Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardeep Singh Puri to review Darbhanga, Deoghar airports on September 12

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will visit the states of Bihar and Jharkhand to review Darbhanga and Deoghar airports on September 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:01 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri to review Darbhanga, Deoghar airports on September 12
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will visit the states of Bihar and Jharkhand to review Darbhanga and Deoghar airports on September 12. "Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing these airports. With the operationalization of these airports, air connectivity of the region will be improved. Further, it will give an impetus to local tourism and will generate employment in the region. These airports, through connectivity and increased economic activity, would contribute to the overall economic development of the people of these regions,"Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

Recently Puri visited Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh. He reviewed the progress of development of the airport and held constructive discussions with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the issues pertaining to civil aviation infrastructure and connectivity. The press note said, AAI is developing the civil enclave at Darbhanga for the commencement of civil flight operations for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru under Regional Connectivity Scheme. Construction of the Interim Terminal Building of airport with an area of 1400 sqm., is complete. The terminal building with six check-in counters will be able to handle 100 passengers in peak hours with all required passenger amenities.

The work for the strengthening of runway for accommodating Boeing 737-800 type of aircraft, construction of new Apron with connecting taxiway and connecting road is in full swing and soon the airport will be ready for civil operations. The press note said, the Darbhanga airport belongs to the IAF and land was handed over to AAI for development of the interim civil enclave which includes construction of Pre-fab terminal building along with associated facilities car park, connecting road network, strengthening of runway and dispersal area to cater to the intended aircraft and construction of a link taxi track at the cost of Rs. 92 Crore. The Foundation for the Interim Civil Enclave at Darbhanga was on December 24, 2018.

Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand is being developed by AAI, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and State Government. The development of airport with project cost of Rs. 401.34 Crore is underway and will be completed very soon. The airport will be spread across 653.75 acres of land and its Terminal Building is being built in an area of 4000 sq meter. With a 2500-meter-long runway, the airport will be suitable for operation of Air Bus 320 type of aircraft. With environment-friendly architectural design and state-of-the-art passenger facilities, the terminal building will be a composite structure inspired by the Shikhars of the Baidyanath Temple, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the development of Deoghar Airport through a video link from an event in Sindri, Jharkhand on May 25, 2018. Deoghar Airport is the second airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi, the press note added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 10 ANIPNN Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, The New Fund Offer will be open for subscription from September 09, 2020 and will close on Septembe...

Mirraw's Great Indian Saree Festival 2020 to celebrate the culture and ethnicity of the country

New Delhi India, September 10 ANINewsVoir Saree, an important attire for Indian culture and a part of the legacy of our ancestors, is known to be the epitome of grace and elegance. Celebrating this legacy, Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for...

Uganda Rugby Union buys PPE using funds availed by Rugby Africa

The Uganda Rugby Union UgandaRugby.com has purchased personal protective equipment for the clubs using the funds availed by Rugby Africa.As Uganda Rugby Union, we are delighted to announce that we are continuing our support for rugby with t...

Salesforce grants USD 240,000 impacting over 15,000 people across India

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 10 ANIBusinessWire India Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced USD 240,000 in grants to six NGOs across India focused on bridging inequalities in society and making education and nutrition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020