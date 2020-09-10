Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCOP Chief Whip calls for mechanism development for service delivery

Mohai said this after a presentation from MECs responsible for local government across the nine provinces painted a dire picture of the state of some municipalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:54 IST
NCOP Chief Whip calls for mechanism development for service delivery
Mohai said that it is clear from the MECs presentations that government is faced with a critical task of urgently developing mechanisms through which to ensure integrated service delivery and implementation across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@MYANC)

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chief Whip Seiso Mohai has called for the urgent development of a mechanism that will ensure integrated service delivery in local government.

Mohai said this after a presentation from MECs responsible for local government across the nine provinces painted a dire picture of the state of some municipalities.

In their presentation during a virtual Local Government Week (LGW2020) on Wednesday, the MECs raised concerns which include a lack of internal audit functions, non-compliance with supply chain management, and failure to meet financial obligations to suppliers of bulk services like Eskom.

The second day of the weeklong LGW2020 saw MECs presenting under the topic, Plans to Improve Service Delivery, Financial Management and Develop Capacity in the Local Sphere of Government, especially in Municipalities under Section 139 with repetitive disclaimed audit opinions.

MECs observed that the lack of internal audit functions has, in some municipalities, resulted in non-compliance with supply chain management laws. This, in turn, led to an escalation in irregular expenditure.

"Non-compliance becomes a breeding ground for maladministration, fraud and corruption. Municipalities also failed to address the billing and collection of arrears while also facing challenges in respect of service charges, rates, taxes and levies.

"These placed most municipalities in a financial crisis which resulted in them being unable to deliver basic services to the people as required by the Constitution," the MECs observed.

It was also observed that both political and administrative leadership are failing to implement measures to improve oversight, accountability, and remedial actions to improve financial management.

Mohai said that it is clear from the MECs presentations that government is faced with a critical task of urgently developing mechanisms through which to ensure integrated service delivery and implementation across the country.

"Although municipalities across the country face common challenges, municipality specific interventions may be necessary and, in this regard, the central role of national and provincial governments in monitoring, supporting and strengthening the capacity of municipalities cannot be overemphasised," Mohai said.

The four-day LGW2020, which started on Tuesday, is held in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) under the theme "Ensuring Capable and Financially Sound Municipalities."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Root underrated in white ball game, says Morgan

Joe Root will return to Englands ODI team for the opening clash of the three-match series against Australia at Old Trafford on Friday with a ringing endorsement from his skipper Eoin Morgan. Test captain Root was left out of the T20 series ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

6 deaths, 452 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of six deaths and 452 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Thursday, the union territorys health department informed. Puducherrys COVID-19 tally now stands at 18,536 cases, including 4,794 active cases and 13,389 recove...

Farmers block NH 44 near Kurukshetra, protest against agriculture ordinances passed by Union Cabinet

Farmers block National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Speaking to media, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police SP Astha Modi said, Legal action will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020