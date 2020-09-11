Delhi Metro functions for fourth consecutive day, total ridership approx 84,841
As metro lines function for the fourth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, the total ridership of the metro lines till 7:30 pm was approximately 84,841 on Thursday, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). "With the services available on most of the metro lines now, the total ridership was approx 84,841 between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7:30 pm today," said DMRC.
The total ridership was approximately 47,600 between 7 am to 11 am today, DMRC had said. After a gap of more than five months, the DMRC had resumed its services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7.
The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols. Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in. (ANI)
