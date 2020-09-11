Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEC Dube-Ncube to inspect renovations at Margate Airport

The MEC is expected to inspect the airport which falls under the Ray Nkoyeni Local Municipality on the South Coast on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:48 IST
MEC Dube-Ncube to inspect renovations at Margate Airport
As part of Heritage and Tourism Month activation, the MEC said the department will also visit a range of caves at KwaXolo, South Coast. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is expected to inspect renovations at the Margate Airport.

The MEC is expected to inspect the airport which falls under the Ray Nkoyeni Local Municipality on the South Coast on Saturday.

The department has injected R10 million into the renovation of the airport which has created much-needed jobs for local communities.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Dube-Ncube said the department is committed to modernising the province's small airports, not only to allow for an easy flow of passengers and tourists to various corners of the province but also to make airports attractive destinations for future investments.

As part of Heritage and Tourism Month activation, the MEC said the department will also visit a range of caves at KwaXolo, South Coast.

"This is a must-see tourism feature which boasts San paintings that are more than 100 000 years old. This is rich heritage and history we are using to stimulate tourism for the benefit of rural communities," Dube-Ncube said on Friday.

She also pointed out that since the opening up of inter-provincial leisure travel; the department has been inundated with bookings from tourists from across the country.

The MEC said that the department is working with municipalities across the province to ensure that local communities are brought into the mainstream tourism.

"The success of tourism will be judged by how much it is contributing towards our efforts aimed at substantially reducing poverty, inequality and unemployment in our country. More inclusive growth in the tourism sector will assist us enormously in our pledge to address inequality through radical economic transformation," Dube-Ncube said.

To achieve inclusive growth, the department is ensuring that all spheres of government work towards increasing the number of tourism programmes and projects that are led by, and benefit communities.

"This will lay the foundation for real transformation to take root on the ground."

Dube-Ncube will be joined by MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli and local leaders during the inspection.

Local Government Tourism Capacity Building Programme

Meanwhile, Dube-Ncube said the department is intensifying the roll-out the Local Government Tourism Capacity Building Programme for tourism practitioners and communities.

She said the programme aims to ensure that the province is amongst the top tourist destinations.

"To achieve this vision, we have focused on enhancing our destination by improving infrastructure at various tourism magnets across local municipalities," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil freezes $43 mln of assets in international drug trafficking probe

Brazilian authorities blocked assets worth 230 million reais 43 million as part of a probe into drug trafficking and money laundering in two countries, according to a statement from Brazils federal police on Friday. Some 42 properties, two ...

Regional ruling party wins elections in Ethiopia's Tigray region -election commissioner

The regional ruling Tigrays People Liberation Front have won elections in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, the election commission announced on Friday, as a showdown loomed between the region and the federal government. Muluwork Kid...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Azarenka and Osaka have unfinished business at U.S. Open final

Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka were set for a title clash two weeks back before the Japanese withdrew due to injury but the former world number ones will have another chance to establish supremacy during Saturdays U.S. Open womens single...

UK COVID-19 R rate rises to 1.0-1.2, epidemic could be growing

The reproduction R number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing. The UK R number is between 1.0 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020