Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africans urged to say on National Taxi Lekgotla

The document, released on Friday by the Minister, seeks to drum up the debate from all corners of society on ways to develop a blueprint for a sustainable and efficient taxi industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:34 IST
South Africans urged to say on National Taxi Lekgotla
“Engagements will vary from meetings with the task team on virtual platforms to written submissions that will be considered as part of packaging the final documents for the National Lekgotla,” said the Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on South Africans to have their say on the National Taxi Lekgotla discussion document.

The document, released on Friday by the Minister, seeks to drum up the debate from all corners of society on ways to develop a blueprint for a sustainable and efficient taxi industry.

"Staring from the coming week, we will engage with stakeholders and civil society through various platforms that include all forms of media from print, radio and TV, digital platforms including social media and webinars. We invite every South African to contribute to the conversation about building a taxi industry of the future.

"Engagements will vary from meetings with the task team on virtual platforms to written submissions that will be considered as part of packaging the final documents for the National Lekgotla," said the Minister.

Provincial Makgotla, which will be held between 20 September and 20 October 2020, will be preceded by similar engagements at the district level.

The outcomes of these debates will inform the consensus and must ultimately inform the consolidated National Taxi Lekgotla.

"We want the voices of every operator, commuter and any South African who believes they can contribute solutions to be heard," said Mbalula.

To kick-start the debate, the discussion documents are packaged along with four major themes. These are unity and leadership of the taxi industry, taxi industry empowerment model, taxi industry regulation and industry professionalisation and customer care.

In tackling the discussions about unity and leadership of the industry, Mbalula said the sector needs an honest and robust conversation about the key drivers of disunity and violence.

"Unity in the industry remains a challenge, as violence and conflict-driven by turf wars and leadership contestations continue unabated. Associations remain unregulated and operators are not held accountable for their conduct through effective law enforcement.

"The leadership of SANTACO, as a recognised industry representative body, is contested," he said.

In order to address issues of unity, Mbalula said the industry must be able to speak in one voice if it is to succeed in entrenching a culture of accountability.

Industry empowerment model

As an industry that generates revenue in excess of R40 billion per annum and consumes more than 2.1 billion litres of fuel per annum, the industry is tipped to become a model for real empowerment.

"Our discussions on the empowerment model depart from a principle that says any empowerment model must benefit the rank and file in the industry. We must ask hard questions about the billions that the government continues to invest in the industry in the form of the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme," said the Minister.

Industry regulation

With regulation as the biggest challenge facing the industry, the Minister highlighted key areas that must be given thought. These include challenges relating to issuing of operating licences, which include long turn-around times, despite the 60-day turnaround time provided for in law.

The industry has also raised sharply the issue of government officials, traffic officers and police officers who own taxis.

"Their participation in the industry fuels violence and weaken law enforcement as they are prone to intervene to protect their associations or friends," said the Minister.

Mbalula also noted that the regulation of e-hailing services is getting urgent attention.

"The National Land Transport Bill that puts in place the regulatory framework has been passed by Parliament and is now before the President for assent," he said.

Industry professionalisation and customer care

Professionalising the taxi industry is also among the issues set to be discussed at the National Taxi Lekgotla.

"It is time the industry embraced a professional image and culture underpinned by respect for the commuter.

"The conduct of taxi operators on the road, displaying flagrant disregard of the law and rights of other road users, remains a pervasive problem. It is an open secret that self-regulation in this regard has failed," said the Minister.

The discussion documents are available on the Department of Transport website https://www.transport.gov.za/taxi-lekgotla. Copies will also be available from the department's offices at national, provincial and district offices.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached new level of 'brazenness': Pak newspaper

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached a level of brazenness inconceivable a few years ago, Pakistani newspaper Dawn said in an editorial. Commenting on the recent report of International Commission of Jurists ICJ on working of Pak...

Teltumbde challenges NIA charge sheet extension order in HC

Activist and Elgar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case accused Anand Teltumbde has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of a special court to give an extension of 90 days to the National Investigation Agency NIA to file its c...

Bangladesh professor faces sedition charges

A Dhaka University professor along with two others is facing sedition charges for allegedly defaming Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, and distorting the history of the 1971 Liberation War. Aminul Islam Bulbul, the...

Kerala's COVID-19 tally touches one lakh mark

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 PTI Keralas COVID-19 tally touched the one lakh mark -- 1,02,254 on Friday, with 2,988 fresh cases being added, seven months after Indias first case was reported from the state, when a Wuhan returned medical stude...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020