Odisha CM announces special package of Rs 300 crores for flood-affected farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a special package of Rs 300 crores for livelihood support for the flood-affected farmers.

Updated: 11-09-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:17 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a special package of Rs 300 crores for livelihood support for the flood-affected farmers. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), agriculture input subsidy will be provided to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above Rs 6,800 per hectare of land in rain-fed/non irrigated areas, Rs 13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation, and Rs 18,000 per hectare for all types of perennial crops.

Perennial crops will include mango, cashew, coconut, kewra, betel vine etc. The assistance shall be provided to the actual cultivators. The state government announced agricultural input subsidy to any affected farmer shall not be less than Rs 2,000 for perennial crops and Rs 1,000 for other crops.

Under the package, 20,000 pulse seed mini-kits will be provided to the flood-affected farmers during Rabi 2020."60,000 acres of demonstration programmes of different crops will be taken up in affected districts in the ensuing Rabi season. 2,000 pump sets shall be provided with 50 per cent subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs 15,000, read the release. 5,000 power sprayers will be made available to the flood-affected farmers at a subsidy of 50 per cent limited to a maximum of Rs 3,000 for battery operated sprayers and Rs 600 for hand-operated sprayers.

One lakh farmers will be trained on seed treatment programme with a free supply of seed treatment chemicals /bio-pesticides to cover one lakh acres for increasing production in Rabi crops, the release said.CMO said that immediate steps will be taken to arrange and distribute quality certified seeds in sufficient quantity for the Rabi season. Special assistance will be provided to the farmers with higher subsidy around 75 per cent on certified quality seeds, it said. Farm mechanisation subsidy of Rs 10 crores will be disbursed to the affected districts.

Expeditious steps will be taken for crop loss assessment and steps will be taken for invoking mid-season adversity under the crop insurance scheme. One lakh farmers will be provided with vegetable kits involving seeds of Palak, Beans, Cowpea, Tomato, Chilli and Radish etc. to meet their immediate needs through kitchen garden at the Rs 130 per kit.

According to the release, 75,000 farmers will be provided with 10 numbers of quick growing fruit species like Papaya, Banana and Drumstick Rs 160 per affected farmers to raise backyard garden in the flood-affected districts. Rs 500 per unit will be provided for shade net/thatched structure for renovation of 10,000 mushroom units affected by flood to farmers/ WSHGs for livelihood support.

CMO said that assistance for replacement of animals shall be provided towards loss of animals Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal (up to 3 animals), Rs 16,000 per calf (up to 6 animals), Rs 3,000 per goat (up to 30 animals), Rs 50 per poutry bird (maximum Rs 5,000). Assistance of Rs 4,100 per weaver/ handicrafts artisan will be provided for replacement tools/ equipment and Rs 4,100 per weaver/ handicrafts artisan towards loss of raw materials/ goods in process/ finished goods, read the release. (ANI)

