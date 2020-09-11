Left Menu
New Terminal Building with enhanced capacity in making at Leh Airport

The Airports Authority of India is all set to upgrade Leh airport by constructing a state-of-the-art new terminal building with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 480 crores.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:38 IST
Redevelopment Plan of Leh Airport.. Image Credit: ANI

The Airports Authority of India is all set to upgrade Leh airport by constructing a state-of-the-art new terminal building with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 480 crores. Situated at 3,256 m (10,682 ft) above mean sea level, Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport at Leh has geared up for a new world-class terminal building equipped with all essential passenger-friendly amenities and conveniences.

With an existing terminal capacity, Leh airport has handled more than nine lakhs passengers per annum in recent years, but this airport will be able to handle 20 lakhs passengers annually after the completion of construction work in December 2022. The upcoming New Terminal Building will be 4-star Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) rated energy-efficient building with 18 check-in counters, Inline Baggage Handling Systems and centralized cooling and heating systems for providing passenger comfort during extreme winter.

The terminal is designed with various levels to protect the natural profile of the landscape and will be well connected with elevators, escalators, and staircases to ensure smooth flow of passengers. The design of the building will reflect the philosophy of ancient Buddhist wisdom intertwined with a modern ethos and closely incorporate Buddhist design elements in the overall look and feel of the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the construction of the new terminal building in Leh on February 3, 2019. (ANI)

