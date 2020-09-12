Left Menu
Students with valid I-cards, hall tickets allowed to avail services of Mumbai Suburban network

By showing valid identity cards (I-card) and hall tickets, students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies, which are approved by the Maharashtra government, are now permitted to travel by special suburban train services over Mumbai Suburban network, said Central Railway on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By showing valid identity cards (I-card) and hall tickets, students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies, which are approved by the Maharashtra government, are now permitted to travel by special suburban train services over Mumbai Suburban network, said Central Railway on Friday. The official twitter handle of Central Railway tweeted a document which said, "With reference to the permission received from Ministry of Railways, Government of India, students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies as approved by State Government of Maharashtra, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network."

It further said valid identity cards and hall tickets "are an authority for entry at the stations", and additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of students. In the document, Central Railways also requested other people to not rush to the stations. And believe any rumours.

"It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19," added the document. (ANI)

