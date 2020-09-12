Illegal liquor seized from godown in Ambala

The Ambala police on Saturday seized hundreds of bottles of illegal liquor from a godown here, officials said. The godown is located in Mandola village near Ambala city, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the godown was raided by a police team led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia and a team of the excise department, police said. Hundreds of liquor bottles were found stored in the godown, they said.

Around 300 cartons of liquor were also seized from a truck parked in the godown. The cartons were to be transported to Gujarat, they added. The matter is being investigated, the police said.