Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second hurricane in a month takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Saturday and was poised to become a Category 1 hurricane, bringing high winds, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and called on residents still recovering from the last storm and pandemic restrictions to prepare for the storm.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 04:54 IST
Second hurricane in a month takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Saturday and was poised to become a Category 1 hurricane, bringing high winds, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and called on residents still recovering from the last storm and pandemic restrictions to prepare for the storm. Sally is expected to drop between 6 and 12 inches (15-30 cm) of rain along the central Gulf Coast and could cause flash flooding from Florida through Louisiana, NHC forecaster Richard Pasch said.

The storm track was disrupting oil-production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for a second time in less than a month. An evening NHC forecast called for the storm's maximum sustained winds to reach 85 miles per hour (137 kph) ahead of a Tuesday landfall. Tropical storm Sally is not projected to approach the size or intensity of Hurricane Laura in August, but it will cause up to 12-foot (4.2m) swells offshore, said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist for DTN, an energy, agriculture and weather data provider.

Laura rampaged across the Gulf of Mexico three weeks ago and grew into a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 kph) winds. It shut hundreds of offshore oil facilities, leveled coastal Louisiana towns and left residents of Louisiana and Texas without power for weeks. Oil companies evacuated staff from some offshore platforms on Saturday as Sally reached warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Winds were 40 miles per hour (65 kph), according to a midday measure.

Chevron Corp and Murphy Oil Corp evacuated offshore production platforms, and Chevron was preparing to halt output at two, spokespeople said. Chevron said its Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery is following storm preparedness procedures. Offshore oil producers Hess, BP, BHP and Occidental Petroleum said they were monitoring the storm and prepared to take actions. Laura halted up to 1.5 million barrels per day of output and a half dozen refineries, two of which are still in the process of making repairs.

Further off in the Atlantic Ocean is tropical storm Paulette, which is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday night as it approaches Bermuda, and behind it are storm Rene and tropical depression 20.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal BJYM secretary sent to 3-day police custody

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state secretary Bappa Chatterjee was sent to three-day police custody by a court in Asansol on Saturday. He was arrested for allegedly sharing a fake photo of a signboard of Asansol Municipal Corporation on soci...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise to 70,604

Mexico reported 5,674 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 421 additional fatalities on Saturday, bringing its totals to 663,973 infections and 70,604 deaths, according to updated Health Ministry data.The government has said the...

Tennis-Capping career comeback, Azarenka not disappointed as U.S. Open runner-up

Having clawed her way back after years of setbacks in her career and personal life, U.S. Open runner up Victoria Azarenka said on Saturday that she wouldnt let her three-set loss to Naomi Osaka in the final keep her down for long.Im not nec...

Search on for bodies in charred path of wildfires, Trump to visit California

Search and rescue crews using dogs combed through neighborhoods left in blackened ruins by massive wildfires burning across three states on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump said he would travel to California to see the devastation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020