One held, foreign currency worth Rs 15.7 lakh seized at Kozhikode Airport

One person was arrested and foreign currency worth Rs 15.7 lakh was allegedly seized from him by the Air Intelligence Unit of Kozhikode Airport, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, on Sunday. "Air Intelligence Unit of Kozhikode Airport seized foreign currency worth Rs 15.7 lakhs (Saudi Riyal 71,150, Qatar Riyal 800, Omani Riyal 210, UAE Dirham 10,235) from a passenger who was planning to travel to Dubai by flight IX 1343. The seizure was made with the help of CISF," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The passenger has been arrested and further inquiry is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)