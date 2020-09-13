3 lakh ganja sapling destroyed by BSF in Tripura

Left Menu
Approximately 3 lakh ganja saplings were destroyed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Police and forest officials in Tripura's Sepahijala district as part of a special drive against narcotics.

ANI | Sepahijala (Tripura) | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:24 IST
Border Security Force personnel destroy ganja saplings in Tripura. Image Credit: ANI

As per the BSF, the saplings of the narcotic substance were cultivated in approximately 25-hectares of forest land near the Ghatighar village here and were destroyed by 74 battalion BSF personnel on Saturday.

"On September 12, during a special drive against narcotics, troops of Border outpost, Anandpur, 74BnBSF along with Police and Forest Officials destroyed approx. 3,00,000 immature Ganja saplings cultivated in approx. 25-hectare forest land near Ghatighar village in the Sonamura area of Tripura's Sepahijala district. (ANI)

