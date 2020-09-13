Chandigarh reports 449 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh on Sunday reported new 449 COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the Union Territory to 7,991, it's health department said. This includes a total of 90 deaths and 5,170 discharges. The total number of active cases stands at 2,728, even as the total number of 49,451 samples, have been tested until now. Of these, 41,168 have been found negative.

Meanwhile, with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count reached over the 47-lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)