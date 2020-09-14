Left Menu
Development News Edition

Okhla Bird Sanctuary set to open from tomorrow

Okhla Bird Sanctuary is set to open from tomorrow after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, informed the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:51 IST
Okhla Bird Sanctuary set to open from tomorrow
Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Image Credit: ANI

Okhla Bird Sanctuary is set to open from tomorrow after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, informed the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday. "Okhla Bird sanctuary is open from tomorrow. Nearly 350 resident and migratory species are found like Black-bellied tern, Grey-headed Fish Eagle, Sarus Cranes, etc," Javadekar tweeted.

He further invited the public to visit the sanctuary, however, keeping the norms of social distancing and wearing a mask in public places in mind. "Do Visit but with precautions of (wearing a) mask and Social Distancing," the tweet read further.

The sanctuary is home to more than 320 bird species recorded out of these 20 common resident waterbird species and 44 common resident woodland species and 43 migratory waterbirds species and 26 migratory woodland birds species, as per the official website of the sanctuary. (ANI)

Also Read: A PM-headed council to approve civil services capacity building plans under Mission Karmayogi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Police forms separate groups to deal with fake news menace

The West Bengal Police has formed separate core groups of police officers with expertise in cybercrime detection to deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, a senior official of the state home department said on Monday. The core gr...

Renault's Alpine enters top tier at Le Mans in 2021 endurance season

Renaults new sports division Alpine will enter the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a series whose jewel in the crown is the Le Mans 24 Hours, the brands general manager said on Monday. Loss-making Renaults new chief executive, Luca de Me...

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the dollar and euro on Monday, stabilising somewhat after recent falls, as investors waited for a key Brexit vote and weighed up the chance of a no-deal Brexit.Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as i...

Ecom Express to hire 30,000 people as part of seasonal recruitment drive

End-to-end logistics firm Ecom Express on Monday said it will be hiring over 30,000 people as part of its seasonal recruitment exercise for its hubs and delivery centres, among others, to meet the festive season demand. These seasonal pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020