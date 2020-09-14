Okhla Bird Sanctuary set to open from tomorrow

Okhla Bird Sanctuary is set to open from tomorrow after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, informed the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday. "Okhla Bird sanctuary is open from tomorrow. Nearly 350 resident and migratory species are found like Black-bellied tern, Grey-headed Fish Eagle, Sarus Cranes, etc," Javadekar tweeted.

He further invited the public to visit the sanctuary, however, keeping the norms of social distancing and wearing a mask in public places in mind. "Do Visit but with precautions of (wearing a) mask and Social Distancing," the tweet read further.

The sanctuary is home to more than 320 bird species recorded out of these 20 common resident waterbird species and 44 common resident woodland species and 43 migratory waterbirds species and 26 migratory woodland birds species, as per the official website of the sanctuary. (ANI)

