Andhra woman dies while taking a selfie in US

A Telugu woman was drowned after she slipped into a waterfall in Atlanta while taking a selfie, claimed relative. The deceased has been identified as Polavarapu Kamala, the daughter of Lakshman Rao and Aruna, who hailed from Gudlavalleru of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the relatives, after her graduation in Gudlavalleru, she went to the US to complete her MS. She was working in Columbia. On Saturday she went to her relatives' place at Atlanta and while returning on Sunday, she stopped at a waterfall where she accidentally fell down in the waterfall and lost her life while taking selfie.

"This is a small family with two daughters. Elder daughter is married and employed at Chennai. The younger daughter went to USA four years ago and completed her MS. She was working there. We came to know about the mishap on Sunday evening and are feeling very bad about her accidental death," the relative said. Our children are in USA and they informed us about this news. The body will be brought to Hyderabad then here. This is a great loss to that family, the relative added.