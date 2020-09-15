Left Menu
Development News Edition

KZN set aside over R32m to fund film industry

The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said this is part of the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan approved by Cabinet weeks ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:25 IST
KZN set aside over R32m to fund film industry
“We are encouraged by the fact that the film industry in KwaZulu-Natal, from pre-production to distribution, is playing a vital role in driving socio-economic development in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Dube-Ncube. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal has set aside over R32 million to fund the film industry's production and development projects, and a further R1.6 million to support local film festivals in 2020.

The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said this is part of the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan approved by Cabinet weeks ago.

"We are encouraged by the fact that the film industry in KwaZulu-Natal, from pre-production to distribution, is playing a vital role in driving socio-economic development in KwaZulu-Natal," said Dube-Ncube.

According to the department, the industry's influence has a far-reaching impact and directly affects companies involved in the production, post-production, casting, crewing, equipment hire, set design and property supply.

"It generates many more jobs indirectly in the support and hospitality industries, stimulating business in hotels, catering companies, restaurants and transport providers," said the department.

Dube-Ncube has pledged continued support to nurture an excellent skills base in the area of film production, with excellent film locations at competitive rates through the KZN Film Commission.

"The nomination of six of our funded projects for the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) further indicates that their industry can become a significant player in the national and international market," the MEC said.

The films include My Zulu Wedding, Uncovered, Keeping Up with the Kandasamys, Kings of Mulberry Street, Love Lives Here, 3 Days to Go and Deep End.

The department also has big plans post COVID-19 for the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

"The film industry has been notably more vulnerable due to the nature of production and the consumption of its output, wherein physical interaction is required on production sets and in exhibition spaces such as cinemas," the department said.

The restrictions on movements, gatherings, travelling and closure of cinemas meant that the industry came to a halt.

"As in the case of so many other industries, the film sector is adjusting to recover from the impact of the pandemic," said the department.

The MEC has since committed to stimulating growth to generate substantial employment in this space.

She also hopes that the Film Commission will also play a role in telling the untold stories of the province.

"It is true that the image of KwaZulu-Natal has changed from a gloomy, hopeless province, at war with itself, to become an attractive destination for investors and leisure-seekers, who cannot wait to set foot on our sandy shores."

The Commission has begun to prioritise its funding and training to cater for digitally-driven film content such as animation.

"It is a key strategy of the entity that these scarce skills and digitally driven programmes are supported as the drivers of the film sector going forward," the department said.

The department said it is also pushing the film programmes in disadvantaged communities.

"We will achieve through audience development, information sharing sessions and funding people from designated groups throughout the province."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Pure EV to enter international mkt with EPluto7G launch in Nepal

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup, Pure EV on Tuesday said it plans to foray into the international market with the launch of its premium model EPluto7G in Nepal by October. Pure EVs expansion into Nepal is part of a larger s...

HK shares track Asian markets higher on China data, vaccine hopes

Hong Kong stocks tracked broader Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as upbeat China economic data and encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine buoyed sentiment. The Hang Seng index ended up 0.4 at 24,732.76, while the C...

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic

Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce fish.The television has replaced Munenes teachers and classmates after the government shut s...

Elephant tramples 70 year old woman to death in TN

A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Pannimadai on the city outskirts, early Tuesday. The incident occurred when Neelavathi was on her way to a temple at Varapalayam around 5 AM, police said.The woman noticed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020