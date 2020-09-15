President Ramaphosa to chair two virtual meetings on COVID response

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today chair two virtual meetings that will deliberate on the country's response to the Coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery plan.

The first virtual meeting the President will chair is the President's Coordinating Council (PCC).

The council is co-chaired by the President and the Deputy President and brings together Ministers, Premiers and leadership of the South African Local Government Association.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on a report from the National Coronavirus Command Council on the country's response to the pandemic.

The second virtual meeting that the President will chair is the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) meeting.

The meeting will discuss progress towards the finalisation of a national economic recovery plan.

This is a follow-up to a meeting convened by the President on 13 August 2020, where social partners tabled proposals.

The social partners - government, business, labour and community - have been meeting over the last few weeks to develop a common approach to rebuilding the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

NEDLAC is a dialogue platform that brings together social partners to develop effective policies to promote economic growth and increase participation in economic decision-making and social equity in South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)