Customized My Stamp on Anti Satellite Missile launch released

A DRDO developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:43 IST
Speaking on the occasion, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D& Chairman DRDO thanked Hon’ble Prime Minister and NSA for having confidence in DRDO and assigning such a critical and complex mission to DRDO. Image Credit: ANI

A Customized My Stamp on India's First Anti Satellite Missile (A-SAT) launch was released by Department of Posts on the occasion of Engineers Day today in the august presence of Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA).

On the direction of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on 27th March 2019. A DRDO developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode.

The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. Tracking data from range sensors had confirmed that the mission met all its objectives. The entire effort was indigenous which demonstrated the Nation's capability to develop such complex and critical missions. A number of industries also participated in the mission. With this success, India became the fourth nation in the world to possess such a capability.

Shri Ajit Doval in his address stated that it was a very brave step on part of DRDO to go for Mission Shakti. He further stated that DRDO has plenty of achievements to be proud of; however, the future is in space-based technologies. Satellites are critical and with this capability, India can defend its assets in space. He appreciated the way in which the mission was kept secret and complimented the whole DRDO fraternity for doing well in all other fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO thanked Hon'ble Prime Minister and NSA for having confidence in DRDO and assigning such a critical and complex mission to DRDO. He further stated that the A-SAT mission enabled the development of many technologies and capabilities for the precision kill at higher altitudes. He called upon DRDO fraternity to take up more such complex and critical projects.

The function was also attended by Shri Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary, Department of Posts and Senior Scientists of DRDO.

The release of Stamp reminds the nation about technological achievement, which has made the nation proud.

