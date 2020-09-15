Left Menu
Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in J-K's Ganderbal, 3 held

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Hizbul Mujahideen terror module and arrested three terrorists in Ganderbal here on the intervening night of September 14 and 15.

ANI | Ganderbal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Hizbul Mujahideen terror module and arrested three terrorists in Ganderbal here on the intervening night of September 14 and 15. The arrested were identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan, Majid Rasool Rather, and Mohd Asif Najar. They had come in contact with Pakistan based terrorist Kashmiri Fayaz Khan, who tasked them to take up terrorist activities in the area, police said.

"The module was instructed by their Pakistani handler to join militancy and undertake attacks on security forces in the area. Incriminating materials and three hand grenades have been recovered from their possession. A case has been registered at Ganderbal police station," police said. Last month, police busted a terror module and arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and four associates in Kupwara here. (ANI)

