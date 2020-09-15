Left Menu
Hyderabad youths create start-up- 'Unschool, to bridge gap between rates of graduation and unemployment

Two Hyderabad youths have come up with a unique new concept called 'Unschool', a start-up that aims to change teaching methods and seeks to bridge the gap between the high graduation rate and low employment rates.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:53 IST
Un-school, an innovative start-up in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two Hyderabad youths have come up with a unique new concept called 'Unschool', a start-up that aims to change teaching methods and seeks to bridge the gap between the high graduation rate and low employment rates. "India produces some of the highest numbers of graduates per year in the world, yet stands at the pinnacle in unemployment. One of the main reasons for this is the lack of practical knowledge and field experience," Rahul Varma, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unschool told ANI.

"The current education system doesn't really equip the students with experiential-based learning required for industries. Unschool helps its learners gain this through a modern approach," he added. Narayan, the co-founder of the start-up and Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Unschool, said that the gap between the number of graduates and unemployment in the country was very high because the kind of students that are sent into the market was what the industries required.

"There is a huge gap because there is a lot of gap between the kind of students that are sent into the market and what the industries require. This is where we fit in as an ecosystem for the students to come in, interact and find mentorship by industrial exports. It helps students have a career based experience through this platform," Narayan said. Till now, the startup has earned a student count of over 25,000 students over the last 15 months and aims to reach as many students as possible, say the co-founders.

"Although educational institutes are updating themselves with modern infrastructure every day, the curriculum and the teaching methodology is yet to be updated. We have established Unschool to compliment that lead," says Narayanan. "Moving ahead we really want to scale up to a million students over the next year. We are also planning to provide over 100 courses through this platform" added Rahul. (ANI)

