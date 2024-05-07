NCW takes suo motu cognisance of finding of woman's body, asks Noida Police to arrest accused

The National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the finding of a woman's body and asked the Noida Police to arrest the accused as soon as possible and file a comprehensive action report within three days. The woman whose body was recovered on Monday was staying at the servant quarters of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the woman was staying with her husband, who is employed at the nearby Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, and mother-in-law, both of whom have been absconding after the crime and are suspected of being involved in murder. In a post on X, NCW wrote, "NCW is deeply disturbed by a distressing incident at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. A woman's body was tragically discovered in a water tank, sparking allegations of murder involving her husband and mother-in-law, who are currently at large. Hon'ble Chairperson @sharmarrekha has taken suo motu in the matter and has written to DGP to ensure a thorough and timely investigation, invoking pertinent sections of the IPC and other relevant laws. The accused must be apprehended swiftly, and a comprehensive action report is expected within 3 days."

The police have registered a case based on a complaint from the family members of the woman and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

