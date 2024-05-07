Left Menu

NCW takes suo motu cognisance of finding of woman's body, asks Noida Police to arrest accused

The National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the finding of a woman's body and asked the Noida Police to arrest the accused as soon as possible and file a comprehensive action report within three days.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:47 IST
NCW Chief Rekha Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the finding of a woman's body and asked the Noida Police to arrest the accused as soon as possible and file a comprehensive action report within three days. The woman whose body was recovered on Monday was staying at the servant quarters of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the woman was staying with her husband, who is employed at the nearby Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, and mother-in-law, both of whom have been absconding after the crime and are suspected of being involved in murder. In a post on X, NCW wrote, "NCW is deeply disturbed by a distressing incident at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. A woman's body was tragically discovered in a water tank, sparking allegations of murder involving her husband and mother-in-law, who are currently at large. Hon'ble Chairperson @sharmarrekha has taken suo motu in the matter and has written to DGP to ensure a thorough and timely investigation, invoking pertinent sections of the IPC and other relevant laws. The accused must be apprehended swiftly, and a comprehensive action report is expected within 3 days."

The police have registered a case based on a complaint from the family members of the woman and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

