8,846 more COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
A total of 8,846 more cases for novel coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday which took the tally to 5,83,925 in the state.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:37 IST
A total of 8,846 more cases for novel coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday which took the tally to 5,83,925 in the state. According to the data, a total of 70,511 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Besides, 69 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the state today, taking the death toll to 5,000 while 4,86,531 people have recovered from the infection. Of the fresh deaths, ten people lost their lives in Prakasam, nine in Chittoor, six each in Anantapur, East Godavari, and Krishna, five each in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, four each in Guntur, Nellore, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari, three each in Kurnool and Srikakulam districts.
Earlier today, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark. A total of 49,30,237 cases were reported in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)
