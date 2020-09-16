Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surat builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID-19 in his buildings

In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings by charging only Rs 1,500 as maintenance amount.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-09-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 07:24 IST
Surat builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID-19 in his buildings
Builder Prakash Bhalani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings by charging only Rs 1,500 as maintenance amount. Prakash Bhalani has given shelter to many families in need in his own constructed building named Rudraksh Lake Palace.

He believes that it is his chance to pay back to the society and community by helping them amid the current crisis. "My husband's business was not doing well so we were not able to pay our rent. Our landlord asked us to leave the house. Later, we were leaving for our village and meanwhile, we came across an advertisement of Rudraksh Lake Palace. We then contacted its builder," said Asha Nimavat.

"He invited us to stay here with Rs 1,500 maintenance cost. We are allowed to stay here for as long as we want. We are really happy. The builder is just like a god to us," she added. Speaking to ANI, Bhalani said that people here can reside here for as long as they want. They do not have a time limit to vacate the flat.

"During the phase of Unlock 1, just after the lockdown lifted, people were still struggling at work. Many of them did not have work. Their businesses were affected. They are still struggling to make ends meet. Many of them were not able to pay rent," said Bhalani. "A resident of Surat city requested me to give me a room to keep his luggage as he was shifting to his village. I gave him a room and thought that so many people like him must be in a need of shelter," he added.

Later, the builder spread the word via social media following which many people approached him in search of shelter. "We take Rs 1,500 only as maintenance amount in which they are getting WiFi and water facility along with other necessities. We do not take any rent. As many as 42 people are residing here and many more are still joining," said Bhalani.

"There are a total of 92 flats here and the remaining flats will also be given to the people in need. They can reside here for as long as they want," he added.(ANI)

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Climate change and COVID land Nepal's tea production in hot water

By Aadesh Subedi ILAM, Nepal, Sept 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the 25 years he has grown tea in eastern Nepal, Yuvraj Gautam never had a yield this low.First, diseases such as leaf curl and black tip attacked the crops on his three-h...

Butler, Heat sink Celtics in OT, take Game 1

Jimmy Butler fought through traffic for the game-winning bucket with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the Miami Heat edged the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night near Orlando. Butler drew a fo...

Surat builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID-19 in his buildings

In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings by charging only Rs 1,500 as maintenance amount. Prakash Bhal...

'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

Heavy rain, pounding surf and flash floods hit parts of the Florida Panhandle and the Alabama coast as Hurricane Sally lumbered toward land at a painfully slow pace, threatening as much as 30 inches of rain and dangerous, historic flooding....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020