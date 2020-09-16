Tea Time to open 2,000 outlets in another 18 months

Desi Tea Time Private Ltd (DTT), a desi tea franchise chain, plans to increase its shops to 2,000 in another 18 months, its managing director S Uday said on Wednesday. It has 700-plus franchises across the nation.

Considering the increasing demand for quality tea, DDT would touch 2,000-mark by another one-and-a-half years, Uday told reporters here. The Tea Time franchises serve 13 varieties of tea such as Kashmir tea, Dum tea, Ginger tea, green and lemon tea at a cost ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 25, he said on the sidelines of opening a new franchise here, the first in the Kongu region of Tamil Nadu.

On procurement of fresh tea leaves, he said the DTT is in touch with tea estates. Annually, the company requires 800 tonnes of tea for its 700-plus franchise. This would touch 1,000 tonnes in another few months after expansion, he said. DTT would also discuss the issue with Nilgiris Tea Producers Association, he said.

To a question on growth, he said the company, which needed 10 kg daily initially, requires 700 kg daily at present. Refusing to divulge the details of investment the company has made, CEO of DTT S Kabilan said a franchise required a minimum of Rs 4-5 lakh initial investment.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan inaugurated the franchise here..