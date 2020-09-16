Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot slams govt's agri-related bills as 'anti-farmer'

"Alternatively, the government should consider the option of mass farming by small farmers at the village level," he said. Pilot demanded that the Central government should hold detailed discussions with political parties, farmer organizations, 'mandi' traders and agricultural experts, and consider amending these laws so that the actual condition of the country's farmers can be improved..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:09 IST
Pilot slams govt's agri-related bills as 'anti-farmer'

Terming the three recently introduced agriculture sector-related bills as "anti-farmer", former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday demanded that the central government carry out extensive consultations with political parties, farmers' organisations, traders and agriculture experts and consider amending them. The government introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday to replace ordinances promulgated earlier.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion. Attacking the Centre over the issue, Pilot accused the government of "betraying" the farmers and said the three ordinances, for which bills have been introduced, were "anti-farmer" and "anti-agriculture". The laws were introduced through ordinances during the pandemic even though there was no urgency, the Congress leader said in a statement.

He said despite the issue being a state subject, neither the states nor political parties or agricultural organizations were consulted by the Centre. Alleging that the Modi government was "anti-farmer" from the beginning, he said an attempt was also made to end the compensation law for farmers through an ordinance, but the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership forced them to back down.

He said with the three bills farmers, farm labourers, commission agents and 'mandi' traders will be finished. Pilot said the biggest difficulty in contract farming will arise for small farmers as they will become "servants of companies". "Alternatively, the government should consider the option of mass farming by small farmers at the village level," he said.

Pilot demanded that the Central government should hold detailed discussions with political parties, farmer organizations, 'mandi' traders and agricultural experts, and consider amending these laws so that the actual condition of the country's farmers can be improved..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indian media marked 'new low' in coverage of Sushant case: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

The Indian media marked a new low while reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Trinamool Congress member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and demanded a law to regulate coverage of such sensitive cases. Speaking during the Zero Hour, w...

Tata Projects Ltd wins bid to construct new parliament building: Officials

The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, officials said. The LT Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore, they said.The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract...

DBT for power sector may face operational challenges, say experts

The proposed amendment in the Electricity Act 2003 providing subsidy on power to farmers through direct benefit of transfer may not be practically possible, say experts. In the draft amendment, the power ministry has proposed to initiate di...

TN govt firm on bilingual policy, will not go back on it: CM

The Tamil Nadu government was firm on following two-language policy--of Tamil and English-- in the state and will not go back on it, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. Responding to opposition DMK in the state Assembly on the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020