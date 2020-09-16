Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off accidentally during search for Maoists
The Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) slipped in the rough terrain in the hillocks, resulting in the tragedy during the combing of hillocks at Chennapuram in Cherla, days after two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the same region in the district, bordering Chattisgarh. The RSI got injured near his eye and died on the spot, the police said.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:40 IST
A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said. The Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) slipped in the rough terrain in the hillocks, resulting in the tragedy during the combing of hillocks at Chennapuram in Cherla, days after two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the same region in the district, bordering Chattisgarh.
The RSI got injured near his eye and died on the spot, the police said. The incident occurred while he along with others were engaged in an anti-Maoists combing operation, undertaken following information about possible movement of the ultras, police said.
On September 7, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Cherla when special Police parties were combing the forest areabetween Vaddipeta and Pussuguppa. Earlier, a suspected Maoist was killed in an "encounter" with police in the district on September 3.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- AK
- Telangana
- Cherla
- Chennapuram
- Chattisgarh
- Maoist
ALSO READ
Cricket-Virus outbreak increases vigilance around IPL -Williamson
For Rockets-Thunder, Game 7 all about mistakes
Stars take 2nd shot at bouncing Avs from playoffs
Dissatisfaction in BJP's Uttarakhand unit, govt should get fresh mandate from people: Indira Hridayesh
30 turtles recovered during raids on shops selling aquariums in UP's Gorakhpur; 2 held