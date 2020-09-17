Farmers demand parity in compensation for land acquired in rural and urban areas

Hundreds of farmers staged a protest near Govindpuram grain market in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, demanding equal rate of compensation for the land in rural and urban areas, acquired for Delhi Meerut Expressway. Beginning their march from Modinagar in Ghaziabad last night, farmers reached the 'anaj mandi' and staged a day-long sit there.

The protest march was organized by Kisan Sangharsh Samiti. Rashtriya Lok Dal's national spokesman Inderjit Singh said his party has rendered its support to the farmers. He said farmers must get compensation for their land in rural areas at the rate decided for urban areas and not lower than that as decided for rural areas.

Amid their sit-in, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey deputed a two-member administration team of additional district magistrate (Land Acquisition) and ADM (Executive), mandating it to speak to the agitating farmers and try to settle the issue. A group of farmers were invited and they held discussion with the two ADMs, said .talked the administration in this regard.

The Ghaziabad administration would try its level best to sort out the matter within a week so that protesting farmers may get the due reward of their land, said Pandey..