Naidu trying to divert attention from land scam: AP Minister Vellampalli Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Minister Vellampalli Srinivas accused Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of playing cheap politics and said that he and his party leaders were hatching conspiracies to divert the attention of the public from Amaravati land scam. Countering allegations made by Naidu about alleged attacks on Hindu temples and other places of worship, he added, "Many temples were demolished during Chandrababu Naidu's regime during Krishna Pushkarams. Such a person is now preaching about the safety of temples. Our government has ordered verification of chariots in all temples across the state. As part of such verification, the silver chariot of famous Kanakadurga temple has also been verified."

"It is found that three silver lion idols on the silver chariot are missing. We have initiated an investigation into the matter. Even before the completion of the investigation, Chandrababu Naidu is making baseless allegations. I ask Chandrababu Naidu in whose tenure the silk sarees of the Goddess were stolen? Was it not during his regime Tantrik poojas were performed in temples? Was it not Chandrababu Naidu who had taken the decision to sell the lands of TTD?" he further said. The minister added that stern action would be taken against those who were responsible for the missing silver lion idols. (ANI)