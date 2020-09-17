Left Menu
Development News Edition

In 6 years PM Modi has turned India into a nation to reckon with: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said in six years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned India into a nation to reckon with.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:08 IST
In 6 years PM Modi has turned India into a nation to reckon with: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said in six years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned India into a nation to reckon with. "I find myself blessed to have got a leader, mentor and guide in our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, a person with unmitigated righteousness, unquestionable sense of service towards mankind and overwhelming sensitivity," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet and shared an article written by him.

In the article, Yogi Adityanath said, "In six years, our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned India into a nation to reckon with." The article further read, "Since Independence, the leaders kept talking about the last man in the last line, but it is only now that the fruits of welfare endeavours and infrastructure have actually reached the common man. The unique journey from Antyodaya to Rashtrodaya was made possible by the sheer compassionate person of Modiji, who comprehended the ethos, mindset and sentiment of the masses and linked them to nationalism. This indeed was an example of channelising the power of masses into nation-building."

Mentioning about welfare schemes, the article read, "The Prime Minister has united the poor, youth, farmers and women into a single unit and upheld the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. Be it Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao or the Ujjwala Yojna, welfare schemes have been created to benefit the last man in the line and to instil in women a sense of self-pride and self-reliance. How can one forget the abolition of triple talaq? With this one act, the PM, on behalf of the nation, bestowed honour on women and restored their fundamental rights." "The sustained efforts of Prime Minister has led to our great country re-establishing its mythological, cultural and spiritual traditions. India received global recognition through Namami Gange, Vishwa Yoga Day, Laying of the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya and the conduct of a grand Prayag Kumbh," it said.

It further said the country has been facing security challenges for the past several decades. The Prime Minister has thwarted all those challenges and laid the foundation of powerful Bharat. With "Look East" policy, the PM brought infrastructural benefits to the northeast and through "Act East policy", the region could accrue the advantages of proximity to East Asia. Articles 370 and 35A that had been haunting Indian for decades were abolished. With this, Prime Minister reaffirmed the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. In both northeast and Kashmir, there is now an atmosphere of peace and harmony and people have become development-oriented, the article further read.

Today is the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a week-long campaign namely 'Seva Saptah' on September 14 to mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country. The campaign will continue till September 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

12 kg opium seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

CRPF personnel have arrested two men and seized 12.3 kg opium from their possession in Jharkhands Chatra district, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the jawans nabbed two motorbike- borne pers...

Bhumi Pednekar says she will watch 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' with her sister

Ahead of the digital release of her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, which is based on womanhood, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said she is planning to organise a screening of the film to spend some quality time with her sister...

Telangana Governor, CM extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

Hyderabad, Sep 17 PTI Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday greetedPrime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Conveying her wishes, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Modi was a...

India should get COVID-19 vaccine at affordable rate: Azad

Noting that several countries have already secured favourable commitment for supply of a COVID-19 vaccine, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said India should be well placed to get the vaccine at an affordable...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020