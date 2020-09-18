Delhi Police's Special Cell probing cyber attack on NIC, MEITY

The Special Cell of Delhi Police is probing a suspected malware attack that has affected hundreds of computers at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Ministry of Electronics and Informational Technology (MEITY). The NIC had filed a complaint regarding the same in the first week of September.

According to the complaint, an employee of the MEITY had received an email with some attachments, upon clicking which all the data got deleted in his system. It was found to be a malware and bug and has since affected hundreds of computers of both NIC and MEITY.

"We have registered a complaint based on the NIC staffer's complaint and are investigating it," a Special Cell official said. The origins of the bug have been traced to an IT company in Bengaluru, however, it is also being suspected that the email containing bug was reportedly sent from the United States via a proxy server to the Bengaluru based firm. (ANI)