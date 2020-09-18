Left Menu
KT Jaleel accepted Quran copy imported by UAE Consulate, violated norms: Customs

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who was recently questioned in the high profile gold smuggling case, accepted copies of Quran imported by the UAE Consulate in violation of the Customs norms, the Customs department said on Friday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:54 IST
KT Jaleel accepted Quran copy imported by UAE Consulate, violated norms: Customs
Kerala Minister KT Jaleel (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who was recently questioned in the high profile gold smuggling case, accepted copies of Quran imported by the UAE Consulate in violation of the Customs norms, the Customs department said on Friday. According to the Customs department, by accepting copies of the Quran imported by the UAE Consulate after availing duty exemption, Minister KT Jaleel has also violated Customs norms.

The Customs department has registered a separate case for bringing and distribution of some items, including Quran, which comes through the diplomatic channel from UAE, officials said. A separate team has been set up to probe this issue and they will record the statement of Minister KT Jaleel soon, they added.

KT Jaleel has been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Several protests have been held across the state, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram and outside Jaleel's residence, seeking his resignation from the cabinet over the same.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, ED and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

