Farm legislations part of Centre's 'Kisan Maaru, Punjab maaru conspiracy': Amarinder

Delhi has to rethink on this issue, he stressed, adding that the legislations would undo the sacrifices made by Punjab and its farmers over 65 years to make India self-sufficient in food. Accusing the Akalis of playing their “own political games” in this entire affair, the CM asked the Badals why the SAD had failed to stand with the Punjab government on these bills and even on the critical water issue.

18-09-2020
Farm legislations part of Centre's 'Kisan Maaru, Punjab maaru conspiracy': Amarinder
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the farm legislations, saying they are "being forced" on the nation by the BJP-led Centre as part of its 'Kisan maaru, Punjab maaru' (Destroy Farmers, Destroy Punjab) "conspiracy". "I don't know what enmity the BJP and the Akalis have with Punjab and why they are out to destroy us," said the CM while launching the 'Kisan Mela' of the Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana. The launch was held with virtual connectivity at 100 locations and participated by farmers, farmer representatives and other stakeholders, according to a government release here.

He again warned that the legislations would lead to growing angst among the people in the border state, thus giving Pakistan the opportunity to foment trouble. Singh said the "anti-farmer" move will spoil the environment of Punjab. Delhi has to rethink on this issue, he stressed, adding that the legislations would undo the sacrifices made by Punjab and its farmers over 65 years to make India self-sufficient in food.

Accusing the Akalis of playing their "own political games" in this entire affair, the CM asked the Badals why the SAD had failed to stand with the Punjab government on these bills and even on the critical water issue. He pointed out that already due to the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, the situation was perilous and the SAD had only contributed to the crisis by "supporting" the farm ordinances. The CM said notwithstanding the Centre's denials these new laws will eventually pave the way for the elimination of the MSP (minimum support price) regime and end of the FCI (food corporation of India), leaving the farmers at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The CM also trashed the Centre's guarantee of MSP not being tampered with, saying it was a Constitutional guarantee given by Parliament, which, in fact, the incumbent government at the Centre was trying to "destroy" with their brute majority. Even the MSP already announced on items like maize is not being given to the farmers, he noted, questioning the sincerity of the government of India. He categorically rejected the BJP and the SAD claims that Punjab was on board with the farm ordinances.

With only 13 seats in Lok Sabha, the Congress was browbeaten and the "dangerous and vicious" bills were passed by the Centre with brute majority, he pointed out. Taking a dig at Harsimrat Badal's remarks of standing with her "farmer brethren" by resigning from the Union Cabinet, Singh asked why she forgot that the farmers were her brothers when the Centre brought in the ordinances. Had SAD stood with his government from the outset and put pressure on their ally, the BJP, the current situation may not have arisen, he added.

