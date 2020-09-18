Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry agrees to enhance paddy procurement target in Nellore

Earlier, towards the end of August, the Ministry had extended paddy procurement season in Nellore district by one month till September 30, 2020, following Shri Naidu’s intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:18 IST
Ministry agrees to enhance paddy procurement target in Nellore
The farmers of the district have been requesting the Government to extend the target and enhance the period of procurement. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has agreed to enhance the paddy procurement target in Nellore district by procuring a total of 34.8 lakh MTs of paddy during the Rabi crop and also further extend the paddy procurement season in Nellore district till October 31, 2020.

Earlier, towards the end of August, the Ministry had extended paddy procurement season in Nellore district by one month till September 30, 2020, following Shri Naidu's intervention.

The farmers of the district have been requesting the Government to extend the target and enhance the period of procurement.

This decision follows the intervention of the Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu who held discussions with three Secretaries to the Govt. of India i.e. Secretary Food and Public Distribution; Secretary, Agriculture and Secretary, Home in the last two days after the issues related to paddy procurement in Nellore district were brought to his notice.

On the request of the State Government to depute a team to assess the damage for relaxation of uniform specifications for procurement, Secretary Agriculture informed the Vice President that damage due to heavy rains is not considered as a natural calamity and therefore the relief has to be given to the farmers from the relief funds available with the State Government.

With regard to the request of the State Government to accept the boiled rice in FCI depots in East Godavari district, Secretary Food and Public Distribution also informed the Vice President that the Ministry has no objection to the proposal of the State Government if the cost of transportation is borne by the State. Ministry will also take initiatives to arrange the required rakes for transportation in coordination with the Railways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US bans TikTok and WeChat to safeguard national security

The US on Friday issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday to safeguard national security, weeks after India banned them, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the ...

US bans TikTok, WeChat citing national security concerns, effective Sept 20

The United States Department of Commerce on Friday announced an order prohibiting transactions relating to two popular Chinese mobile applications- WeChat and TikTok, over national security concerns.The bans announced today are in response ...

Halep extends her perfect record in tennis' restart to 7-0

Top-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis restart with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska on Friday to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals. Halep, who is actually on an 11-0 run overall stretching back to February, recovered an ...

Customs register two cases against Left government in Kerala

The Customs department has registered two cases against the state government for allegedly accepting consignments of the Holy Quran and thousands of kilograms of dates imported by the UAE consulate officials for their personal use through d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020