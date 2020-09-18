Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAEA completes review of operational safety at Ringhals Nuclear Power Plant in Sweden

The SALTO (Safety Aspects of Long Term Operation) follow-up review mission was requested by the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority (SSM), the Nordic country’s nuclear regulatory body.

IAEA | Ringhals | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:28 IST
IAEA completes review of operational safety at Ringhals Nuclear Power Plant in Sweden
“The team observed that the operator is preparing Unit 3 for safe LTO in a timely manner,” said team leader and IAEA Senior Nuclear Safety Officer Robert Krivanek. Image Credit: pxfuel

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts today completed a review of long term operational safety of Unit 3 at the Ringhals Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Sweden.

The SALTO (Safety Aspects of Long Term Operation) follow-up review mission was requested by the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority (SSM), the Nordic country's nuclear regulatory body.

The SALTO team, whose review began on 15 September, focused on aspects essential to the safe Long Term Operation (LTO) of Unit 3 at Ringhals, which went into operation in 1981. The original design lifetime of Unit 3 and Unit 4 will expire in 2021 and 2023 respectively. Vattenfall AB, the plant operator, is planning to extend the operation of both units for a total operational lifetime of 60 years each. The mission reviewed Ringhals' response to recommendations and suggestions made during an initial IAEA SALTO mission in 2018.

"The team observed that the operator is preparing Unit 3 for safe LTO in a timely manner," said team leader and IAEA Senior Nuclear Safety Officer Robert Krivanek. "Basing their efforts on recommendations made by the SALTO team in 2018, the plant has made significant improvements in the area of ageing management and has shown continued commitment to preparing for safe LTO. The SALTO team encourages the plant management to address the remaining findings from the 2018 SALTO mission and implement all activities for safe LTO."

The team—comprising two experts from Belgium and two IAEA staff members—said the plant had:

Improved ageing management of civil structures and buildings.Improved plant processes to manage LTO activities and plant personnel awareness of ageing management and LTO activities.

Completed a revalidation of time-limited ageing analyses for mechanical components.

The team noted that further work is necessary by the plant to ensure that ageing management and LTO related data are consistent and complete and to establish a long term staffing plan for LTO.

The plant management expressed a determination to address the areas identified for improvement and to continue cooperation with the IAEA.

"We appreciate the IAEA support to our plant in ageing management and preparation for safe LTO," said Bjorn Linde, Ringhals NPP site director. "The results of this mission will help us to improve our activities for safe LTO and to further align them with IAEA safety standards."

The team provided a draft report to the plant management and to SSM at the end of the mission. The plant management and SSM will have an opportunity to make factual comments on the draft. A final report will be submitted to the plant management, SSM and the Swedish Government within three months.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US bans TikTok and WeChat to safeguard national security

The US on Friday issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday to safeguard national security, weeks after India banned them, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the ...

US bans TikTok, WeChat citing national security concerns, effective Sept 20

The United States Department of Commerce on Friday announced an order prohibiting transactions relating to two popular Chinese mobile applications- WeChat and TikTok, over national security concerns.The bans announced today are in response ...

Halep extends her perfect record in tennis' restart to 7-0

Top-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis restart with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska on Friday to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals. Halep, who is actually on an 11-0 run overall stretching back to February, recovered an ...

Customs register two cases against Left government in Kerala

The Customs department has registered two cases against the state government for allegedly accepting consignments of the Holy Quran and thousands of kilograms of dates imported by the UAE consulate officials for their personal use through d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020