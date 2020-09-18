Left Menu
Air India Express flights from/to Dubai to operate as per schedule from tomorrow

All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per the original schedule starting tomorrow (September 19), the airline informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per the original schedule starting tomorrow (September 19), the airline informed on Friday. Earlier, after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4, all operations of Air India Express to Dubai airports were temporarily suspended for a duration of 15 days till October 2.

"All operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports suspended for 15 days till October 2 after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. It was the second such instance," SA Kankazar, Air Transport, and International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority had said. Later that day, Air India Express responded to its temporary suspension from all operations to Dubai Airports.

The airline had said a mistake occurred after an "erroneous acceptance" was made by the airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur. "The notice has been issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one COVID positive passenger by the airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on August 28 and September 4 respectively," an Air India Express release had stated.

"In order to mitigate the inconvenience that may be caused to passengers booked to fly to Dubai, the Airline has introduced additional flights to Sharjah to accommodate the affected passengers," the release further stated. Air India Express on Friday said it has advised the handling agents to implement a three-tier checking mechanism to avoid any lapses. (ANI)

