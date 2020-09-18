COVID-19: 8,096 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 8,096 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of cases and deaths to 6,09,558 and 5,244 respectively, state COVID-19 nodal officer said. According to the data, 11,803 patients have recovered from the virus in the state, taking the total recovered patients to 5,19,891. There are 84,423 active cases in the state.

Of the total deaths reported today, eight were reported in Kadapa, seven each in Chittoor and Krishna, six each in East Godavari, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam, five each in Anantapur, Nellore, and Srikakulam, four in West Godavari, three each in Prakasam and Vizianagaram and two in the Kurnool district. Earlier today, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths. Among the states, Maharashtra has 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 1,03,650, Andhra Pradesh 88,197, Uttar Pradesh 68,235, and Delhi 31,721. (ANI)