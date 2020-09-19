3 LeT terrorists held in J-K's Rajouri

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been arrested by a joint team of security forces on Saturday in the Rajouri district of the Jammu region, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General.

Along with three terrorists, the security forces have also recovered two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades and Rs 1 lakh in cash, the Inspector General of Police added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)