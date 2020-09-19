Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEP 2020 will help regain India's glory as great centre of learning: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 would help India to regain its glory as a great centre of learning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 13:52 IST
NEP 2020 will help regain India's glory as great centre of learning: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 would help India to regain its glory as a great centre of learning. "Effective implementation of the NEP is likely to restore India's glory as a great centre of learning. Besides imparting knowledge and hard skills, a holistic approach inculcates values and soft skills One of the targets of NEP 2020 is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50% by 2035. Technology can help in achieving this target," he said while addressing the Visitor's Conference on 'Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education'.

"India was a globally respected education hub in ancient times. Universities at Takshashila and Nalanda had iconic status. But today, India's higher education institutions don't get high positions in global rankings," President Kovind added. The President highlighted the importance of 'jigyasa' or curiosity in 'our tradition' further urging teachers to not have one-way lectures with their students.

"In our tradition, Jigyasa or curiosity for learning was encouraged. It was given greater importance than Jigeesha or the wish to win a debate or argument. Our teachers need to avoid one-way lectures and need to encourage students into free discussions with them," he said while urging teachers to encourage discussions during lectures. The President also called for higher education institutes for being centres of innovation and provide "innovative solutions to national and local problems".

"Community participation and use of local resources should be encouraged for local problems. Higher education missions must utilise national missions as opportunities to promote solution-oriented learning," he said further. The NEP 2020 document mentions nearly 20 great scientists, saint-scholars and thinkers from ancient India. The President requested teachers to develop study material on them and other such great ancient scholars so that their work should be rewritten in modern terminology.

The President said that the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to reorient the educational system towards meeting the needs of the 21st century by setting "the vision of developing an equitable and vibrant knowledge society and providing quality education to all. It achieves the twin objectives of inclusion and excellence." He further said that the NEP would discourage the habit of rote learning among the students and overemphasis on marks or grades that causes stress among students.

"The Centre's role must not be limited to setting norms by the agencies like the University Grants Commission or the proposed Higher Education Commission of India. There should be a clear focus on quality--higher education institutes under the Centre must set quality benchmarks," he said further.(ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Festive season to provide temporary relief for auto makers: Ind-Ra

The festive season demand for automobiles is expected to provide some relief to the industry over the next two-to-three months, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has said. But the relief could be temporary. Any additional measures by the go...

Expertise of WHO chief scientist to be sought: Puducherry CM

Jolted by the two percent COVID-19 fatality rate here, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the territorial government would consult the World Health Organisation WHO for steps to reduce the rate. Addressing reporters here, the Ch...

Body of soldier with bullet injury found in camp, suicide suspected

The body of an Army personnel with a bullet injury on the head was found in a camp on the outskirts of Jammu with police suspecting that he ended his own life with his service rifle. Havaldar Harvinder Singh 36, a resident of Punjab, was f...

Ministers, MPs getting tested for COVID on regular basis after two MPs attending parliament tested positive; BJP's not to have parliamentary party meet either

By Pragya Kaushika Every time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary board, headlines are made. Be it the Prime Ministers disappointment with the MPs or his emotional appeals to take central governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020