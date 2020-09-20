Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let us strive to make Jammu and Kashmir a 'Firdaus' on the earth: Kovind

My dream is to see Jammu and Kashmir emerge as a center of knowledge, enterprise, innovation and skill development, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing a conference on the implementation of the National Education Policy in the Union Territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:09 IST
Let us strive to make Jammu and Kashmir a 'Firdaus' on the earth: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing a Conference on implementation of National Education Policy in the Union Territory.. Image Credit: ANI

My dream is to see Jammu and Kashmir emerge as a center of knowledge, enterprise, innovation and skill development, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing a conference on the implementation of the National Education Policy in the Union Territory. The President addressed the Conference through a video message which was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other stakeholders in Srinagar on Sunday.

According to an official release, President Kovind said that determined efforts should be made to make this paradise a hub of knowledge, innovation and learning by implementing NEP in letter and spirit. He said that these steps would make Jammu and Kashmir once again a "Firdaus on the earth, a bright jewel on the crown of Mother India" as it was referred to in the medieval age.

Talking about the rich heritage in the field of education inherited by Jammu and Kashmir, President Kovind said that it has been a center of literature and learning since time immemorial. Citing the examples of Kalhana's Rajtarangini and the Mahayana Buddhism, the tenets of which were popular in Kashmir, he opined that the history of India's cultural traditions would remain incomplete without taking them into consideration. Reiterating the importance of NEP, the President said that India has an unprecedented demographic dividend but it could be positively realized only if the young people constituting a substantial segment of the population become skilled, professionally competent, and above all educated in the real sense.

He further added that the implementation of the education policy will produce students with "ignited minds". Emphasizing on value-based education, President Kovind said that it is important to understand our tradition and rich cultural heritage which can be achieved only in our mother tongue. It is this mother tongue that is being encouraged in the new education policy as it adheres to the cultural ethos of our country.

He further observed that the three-language formula which is envisioned in this policy is of immense significance and could promote multilingualism as well as national unity but at the same time no language will be imposed on any state or union territory. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Three held with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore on Nepal border

Sashastra Seema Bal SSB and Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons, including a woman, with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore recovered from their possession in Sonauli area on the India-Nepal border here, a senior official said on Sunda...

Ashiana Housing to invest nearly Rs 400 cr on new housing projects

Realty firm Ashiana Housing will invest around Rs 400 crore over the next four years on new housing projects that it plans to launch during this fiscal year, and is also looking for partnerships with landowners for expansion of its business...

Monsoon session of Guj Assembly from Monday; no Question Hour

There will be no Question Hour during the five-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly session which will begin from Monday under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic, a state minister said on Sunday. Nearly 20 bills will be taken up for dis...

Three months posting at district hospital is must for PG medical students

By Priyanka Sharma The Board of Governors in super-session of Medical Council of India has framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MDMS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions shall undergo a compulso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020