One injured after under-construction building collapses in Delhi
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 08:56 IST
One person injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Sitaram Bazar in the Chandni Chowk area of the national capital on Tuesday.
The rescue operation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
