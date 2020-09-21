Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's oil minister calls U.S. sanctions a "war with no blood"

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:54 IST
Iran's oil minister calls U.S. sanctions a "war with no blood"
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic's crude exports.

"Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran with no blood," Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the oil ministry's news agency SHANA.

On Sunday, Zanganeh called on OPEC members to "denounce the use of oil as a political tool for imposition of sanctions and pressures on oil producing nations."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of the 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum supp...

Over 9.5 million passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Hardeep Singh Puri

Over 9.5 million domestic passengers have flown since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25 amid COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Monday. Our journey towards achieving Pre-Covid ...

Indians look for playoff berth in series vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Indians are doing their best to undo the damage that resulted from a season-high eight-game losing streak. Winners of three of their past four contests, the Indians 29-24 look to continue their recent good fortune on Monday wh...

Christian pastor, soldier shot dead in Indonesia's Papua

A soldier and a Christian pastor have been shot dead in separate incidents at the weekend in Indonesias easternmost region of Papua, amid a flare-up in tensions between security forces and separatists groups in the restive area. In a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020