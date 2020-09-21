Naxal killed in encounter with police in Telangana's Khammam

One Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with police team between Dubbagudem-Devallagudem area in Khammam, the police said on Monday. One Naxal escaped from the spot, while a weapon and a bike were seized.

According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred today at around 4.15 am when the police team, led by CI Gundala, was conducting vehicle checking between Dubbagudem-Devallagudem. Two Maoists came on a bike started firing on the police team, in retaliation police started firing on them. In the exchange of fire one Maoist was killed while the other one escaped. Police has seized one short weapon and one bike. (ANI)