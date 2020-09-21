41-year-old female elephant dies of age-related ailments

41-year-old female elephant dies of age-related ailmentsPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:42 IST
A 41-year-old cow elephant diedof age-related ailments at the elephant camp near Pollachi inthe district on Monday, forest officials said
The elephant Kalpana in the Kolikamuthy camp in TopSlip area had been suffering from the ailments for the lasttwo months and been under treatment, they said
A garland was placed on the dead elephant and buried bythe officials.
