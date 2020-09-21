Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baghel inaugurates flight services from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday inaugurated a 72-seat regular flight service from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad from his residence office via video conference.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:54 IST
Baghel inaugurates flight services from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates 72-seat regular flight service from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday inaugurated a 72-seat regular flight service from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad from his residence office via video conference. Ministers, MPs, Parliamentary Secretary, MLAs, and public representatives of the Bastar region along with senior administration officials also attended the inaugural programme virtually.

In his address, Baghel said with the inauguration of air services from Jagdalpur, we have unleashed major opportunities and possibilities for the development of the Bastar division. He mentioned in detail about various efforts made to connect Bastar through air services and said that the government has been making consistent efforts to benefit the people of Bastar with air travel services.

"Our government successfully received permission for flight services from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), New Delhi on March 2, 2020, as a result of which Alliance Air Bastar (An associate company of Air India) has started flight services from Jagdalpur today," Baghel said. He said it would take only one hour to reach from Bastar to Raipur and Hyderabad via a flight. And from Hyderabad, one can travel to any place in the world. Presently, it takes six hours to reach from Bastar to Raipur by road and nearly 12 hours to reach Hyderabad by road. Now in case of medical emergencies, people of Bastar will be able to reach Raipur, Vishakhapatnam, or Hyderabad via flight within an hour.

"Flight services will also promote Bastar Tourism, attracting tourists from across the world," he added. "Commencement of air services will also help in the development of the banking and telecom sector in Bastar." He said flight services would also unleash employment opportunities in Jagdalpur. It will lead to extensive growth and expansion in employment-oriented sectors such as business, education, medical science, tourism. In the same sequence, 'Amcho Bastar Canteen' is being opened at the airport terminal. Naxal-affected families would run this canteen.

Meanwhile, Union Aviation Minister for State Hardeep Singh Puri said in his message that the commencement of air travel services will promote tourism and development in Jagdalpur, Bastar. "Bastar art and culture has its unique identity," he Puri said.

He gave detailed information about the action plan for expansion of Raipur airport, and efforts being made to develop Jagdalpur and Ambikapur airport under Udaan Yojana. He congratulated the people of Bastar and Chhattisgarh, on behalf of Airport Authority, Air India's associate company Alliance Air, State Government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Guj hails passage of Rashtriya Raksha University Bill in LS

The Gujarat government on Monday hailed the passage of Rashtriya Raksha University Bill in the Lok Sabha as an important step towards strengthening the broader structure of Training-Research-Extension- Education Tree for the countrys police...

Tennis-Halep claims Rome title after Pliskova retires with injury

Top seed Simona Halep gave her French Open preparations a boost when she claimed the Italian Open in Rome on Monday after second seed Karolina Pliskova retired from the final with injury when she was down 6-0 2-1.Victory gave Halep her firs...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses Umar Khalid's plea to meet family members during remand

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, seeking to meet his family members during police remand. A...

NCPCR launches toll-free tele-counselling number for children affected during COVID-19

The apex child rights body NCPCR has launched a toll-free tele-counselling helpline number 1800-121-2830 for children affected during COVID-19 for providing counselling and psycho-social support. The National Commission for Protection of Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020