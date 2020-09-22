Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB summons Bollywood talent agency KWAN CEO, 3 others

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation has summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, Head Talent Manager Jaya Saha and Karishma to join the ongoing investigation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:59 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB summons Bollywood talent agency KWAN CEO, 3 others
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation has summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, Head Talent Manager Jaya Saha and Karishma to join the ongoing investigation. Karishma handles Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's account.

The NCB has also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to join the investigation as well. All four people have been asked to be present at the NCB office in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shruti Modi has already reached the office.

Previously, the NCB had detained five persons in connection with three separate drug busts, one of which is linked with the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB official said on September 18. According to the NCB official, one person named Rahil Vishram was detained on Thursday with 1 kg fine Charas from Himachal Pradesh, which is of high grade and highly-priced in the black market and Rs 4.5 lakh cash was seized from him.

Vishram is directly connected to the other peddlers accused in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the official said. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two members of family killed as car hits motorcycle in UP

Two members of a family were killed while one more was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on the Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in the Bisauli Kotwali poli...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks recover, Hungarian forint slips on fears of GDP downgrade

Emerging market stocks recovered some ground on Monday following the prior sessions sharp sell-off, while the Hungarian forint held near five-month lows versus the euro ahead of a likely downgrade to the countrys GDP forecast by the central...

Bajaj Finserv enters healthtech solutions business

Financial services conglomerate Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday announced its foray into the healthcare ecosystem with the launch of Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd BFHL, a healthtech solutions business. The venture, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of...

Police seize arms, ammunition in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and a pistol, from a village here, an official said. The consignment, which also included three AK magazines and 90 rounds, was seize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020