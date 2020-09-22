COVID-19: Odisha reports 4,189 new cases, 11 deaths

Odisha on Tuesday reported 4,189 new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,88,311. As per the state health department bulletin, 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, leading the death toll to 721.

A total of 3,704 patients have successfully recovered, with which the total COVID-19 recoveries surged to 1,49,379. There are 38,158 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakhs on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally stands at 55,62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases and 44,97,868 cured and discharged or migrated patients. (ANI)