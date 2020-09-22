Left Menu
J-K administration issued over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates till Sept 21

As per the consolidated figures coming from across twenty districts of the Union Territory, a total of 21,99,513 persons applied for seeking the Domicile Certificate, of which 20,87,815 applications were found complete in all respects, while rest 1,11,698 were rejected for want of prescribed documents.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:55 IST
As per the consolidated figures coming from across twenty districts of the Union Territory, a total of 21,99,513 persons applied for seeking the Domicile Certificate, of which 20,87,815 applications were found complete in all respects, while rest 1,11,698 were rejected for want of prescribed documents. Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued over 18.52 lakh Domicile Certificates against over 21.99 lakh applications received till September 21, 2020.

"Jammu and Kashmir issues 18.52 Lakh Domicile Certificates till Sept 21st, 2020. Around, 4,97,238 in Kashmir Division and 13,35,643 in Jammu Division," the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted. According to an official release, however, against 20,87,815 complete applications, 18,52,355 persons (88.72 per cent) were issued the DCs till today and the rest are in the process.

Of the total Domicile certificates issued in the UT, over 1627461 were issued under clause 1(a) and Clause 1(b) (PRC holders and their children), while 172565 were issued the certificates under clause 2(a) and Clause 2(b) (to state subject applicants and non-state subject applicants and their children), including 119730 to state subjects and 50123 to the non-state subject; 34473 to the students under (clause3) including 24508 state subjects and 9870 non-state subjects; and 19479 to Registered Migrants/ children ( Clause 4). Total DCs issued to the Non-State Subjects excluding WPRs, Balmiki and Gorkhas is 30,445 ie 1.64 per cent of the total 18,52,355 DCs.

Similarly, the total DCs issues to the Non-State Subjects stood at 59,993, including 17,978 to West Pakistani Refugees, 1,825 to the Balmiki community, and 755 to Gorkhas which cumulatively account to 20,548. The total certificates issued include over 4,97,238 in the Kashmir division and 1335643 in the Jammu division.

The process of issuing Domicile Certificates in the Union Territory was started in the last week of June 2020. The application for the issuing of the domicile certificates can be submitted in tehsildar offices, even as eligible persons can also apply online. The online facility has also been made available to avoid gatherings in view of the COVID threat. (ANI)

