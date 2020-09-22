Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills a bid to enslave farmers to industrialists:Congress

Slamming the Centre over passage of farm bills in Parliament, Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said the government was trying to "enslave" farmers to select industrialists and encouraging "company raj".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:08 IST
Farm bills a bid to enslave farmers to industrialists:Congress

Slamming the Centre over passage of farm bills in Parliament, Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said the government was trying to "enslave" farmers to select industrialists and encouraging "company raj". Thorat, who heads the state Congress unit, alleged the BJP-led NDA government has been taking "anti-farmer" decisions since it came to power in 2014.

"The Modi government is trying to enslave farmers to select industrialists by passing agricultural bills for the benefit of his industrialist friends by suppressing democracy and violating rules of Parliament," Thorat said in a statement. The passage of the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid unprecedented unruly scenes has created a political storm.

Following the ruckus, eight Rajya Sabha MPs from Opposition parties, including three of Congress, were suspended. The government had dubbed the bills as the biggest reform in agriculture.

"The new law brought by the Centre is an attempt to hand over the agricultural sector to a few companies and encourage Company Raj in this sector as well," Thorat stated. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's love for farmers is "superficial", Thorat said the former had done nothing for farmers other than making big announcements and "false" promises.

PM Modi had announced to double the income of farmers and a remunerative price for farm produce based on 1.5 times the cost of production, but agriculturists are not getting even the basic price for their crops, he alleged. Thorat also said the Union government was trying to dismantle the federal system by encroaching upon the rights of states, "as agriculture and marketing are state subjects".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

In a major setback to the LDF government in Kerala, a court here on Tuesday rejected its plea for withdrawing a case related to ruckus in the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four others, then in opposition, are the ...

10 'trafficked' children rescued in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR claimed on Tuesday that it had rescued 10 children who were allegedly trafficked to work as child labourers, even as the police said they were in the process to ascertain the traffic...

Turkey, Greece ready for talks, Ankara says

Turkey and Greece are ready to resume exploratory talks over their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish presidency said, after a call between the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union on Tuesday. T...

Dominic Purcell teases 'Prison Break' season 6

Actor Dominic Purcell has claimed that the sixth installment of his popular action drama Prison Break has been greenlit. The Fox series followed Micheal Scofield Wentworth Miller, an engineer who installs himself in a prison he helped desig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020