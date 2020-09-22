Maharashtra reports 18,390 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Left Menu
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reports 18,390 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 12,42,770.

According to Maharashtra Public health Department, Maharashtra reports 18,390 new COVID-19 cases, 20,206 recovered cases and 392 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 12,42,770 till date, including 2,72,410 active cases, 9,36,554 discharged cases, and 33,407 deaths.

The recovery rate in the state is 75.36 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.69 per cent. (ANI)

