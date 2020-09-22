Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agencies urge 'fresh start' for EU's failed asylum policy

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:30 IST
UN agencies urge 'fresh start' for EU's failed asylum policy
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Two UN agencies on Tuesday appealed to the European Union to set aside years of divisive debate over the best way to manage migrants and refugees and make a "fresh start," as Brussels prepares to unveil a major overhaul of Europe's failed asylum system. The arrival in Europe of well over 1 million migrants, most of them refugees fleeing the war in Syria, in 2015 sparked one of the EU's biggest political crises. The 27-nation bloc has been riven by disputes over who should take responsibility for those fleeing to Europe and whether other EU countries should be obliged to help the bloc's hard-hit Mediterranean nations like Greece, Italy and Malta.

In a new effort to end the wrangling, which kept up even as people languished in broken-down boats in the Mediterranean waiting for help or were crowded into squalid migrant camps, the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, on Wednesday will make public its proposals for a "Pact on Migration and Asylum." "The pact presents the opportunity for Europe to show that it can uphold the fundamental right to asylum, while cooperating on pragmatic policies to identify those in need of international protection and share responsibility for them," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said. The EU relies on the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration to help execute its policies for dealing with people seeking sanctuary or better lives in Europe. Given the bitter divisions, much of the EU's focus has been on preventing migrants from leaving North Africa or Turkey in the first place.

The two UN agencies underlined that "the current approach in the EU is unworkable, untenable and often carries devastating human consequences". They are calling for "common EU action to take responsibility for search and rescue, and for disembarking people rescued at sea." Brussels is likely to use the fire that destroyed the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on September 9 as a "never again" moment. But aid groups had warned for years about the state of that camp, where more than 12,000 people lived in facilities meant for 3,000. Other widely-criticised moves include the EU deal with Turkey, under which the EU paid billions of euros toward the protection of Syrian refugees there in exchange for Ankara stopping them from heading to Europe.

The EU also pays and trains the coast guard in conflict-ravaged Libya to prevent people from leaving the lawless North African nation. It has also tried to secure other deals with North African countries to persuade them to discourage would-be migrants. IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said it will be important "for the EU to ensure that longer-term policy is coherent in its internal and external aspects, is rooted in genuine partnerships, and aligned with existing international frameworks and agreements".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 10 PM NATION DEL112 SINOINDIA-STATEMENT After military talks, India and China announce slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh New Delhi Announcing a slew of decisions to bring down ...

Over 10,000 appeals pending in Delhi HC, but CBI preferring 2G appeal only: Adv Vijay Aggarwal argued

Opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED application for early hearing in the 2G appeal against acquittal, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal representing businessman Shahid Balwa on Tuesday argued that more than...

Delhi govt releases Rs 32.1 crore grant-in-aid to DU's 6 colleges

The AAP government on Tuesday released a grant-in-aid of Rs 32.1 crore to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries to staffers. However, the Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA called the grants inadequate.The...

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020